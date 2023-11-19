Illegal 'No Rules' Fight Clubs Thrive in Britain with Millions of Sadistic Viewers on TikTok

Illegal 'no rules' fight clubs are flourishing across Britain - with the violent events fuelled by millions of sadistic viewers on TikTok. The brutal bouts take place in secret locations with details shared before the starting bell so they can't be shut down by police, a new Channel 4 documentary has found.

Fighters - who are not paid so take part out of a sickening desire for violence - are made to sign waivers before they enter the ring as life-changing injuries and even deaths have been reported. The documentary reveals that an average of three underground fight clubs take place in disused warehouses, car yards and motorway underpasses across the UK each week. The illegal fixtures attract millions of views on YouTube and TikTok with the three most popular fight clubs garnering 51 million views on their latest fixtures - a 52 per cent increase since last year





