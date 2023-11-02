Illegal immigrant tries to stay in Britain by posing as a footballer

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

AN illegal immigrant tried to con his way into staying in Britain — by claiming to be a professional footballer with a price on his head. The faker, 38, said his life would be in danger if he was sent back as the supposed club’s owners were enraged at him for quitting mid-season.An illegal immigrant from Iraq tried to con his way into the country — by claiming to be a professional footballer in the Middle EastLuxury hotel stays for Channel migrants set to be scrapped ahead of electionMP Nigel Mills said: “As soon as it was discovered his story was fake, it should have been thrown out immediately. “It’s a waste of taxpayer time and taxpayer money. There needs to be due process but there has to be a better and more cost-effective way to ensure spurious claims are dealt with quickly, instead of having a series of appeals.Sir Bobby Charlton's cause of death revealed after Man Utd legend died aged 8

Why urban warfare in Gaza will be bloodier than in IraqThe battle against IS in Mosul offers Israel lessons—and warnings Read more ⮕

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.'s Influence With New Russia And China DealsThe Iraqi Cabinet agreed to increase crude oil exports to China by 50 percent from 100,000 barrels per day to 150,000 bpd last week Read more ⮕

Tuebrook shop faces licence review after seizure of illegal cigarettesL6 Food Store in Tuebrook could have its premises licence revoked after illegal cigarettes were seized in a joint operation between Liverpool Council and Merseyside Police. Read more ⮕

Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy suspended 4 games for illegal check to head of Panthers’ Oliver Ekman-LarssonMcAvoy will forfeit $197,916.68 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. Read more ⮕

Police seize almost £800,000 worth of illegal prescription tabletsTwelve people were arrested after 23 properties were searched earlier this month Read more ⮕

Celtic Bans Green Brigade Indefinitely for Unsafe Behaviour and Illegal AccessCeltic Football Club has indefinitely banned the Green Brigade, accusing them of unsafe behaviour and illegally obtaining access to matches. The club has suspended the season tickets of 200 Green Brigade members after repeated incidents of unacceptable behaviour. The ban starts immediately with Wednesday's match against St Mirren. Read more ⮕