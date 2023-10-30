Illegal Halloween costume could leave you badly hurt, expert says

On average, there are 14,000 monthly online searches for coloured contact lenses in the UK, while those numbers jump to over 40,000 during the spooky season in October. However, this cheap, easy, and visually effective way of changing your eye colour can lead to unwanted consequences, such as eye infections, corneal abrasions, and even vision loss.

Ahead of the scariest holiday of the year, Nimmy Mistry, a professional services optician at Vision Direct, warns about the possible risks of coloured contact lenses and shares advice on how to choose and use them safely.

The spooky season can quickly transform into an eye-health nightmare if one resorts to cheap coloured contact lenses purchased from non-optical establishments. Not only is ordering these lenses without an optician’s prescription illegal in the UK, but it also poses significant risks to eye health.Wearing coloured contact lenses doesn't necessarily lead to eye infections or scratched corneas. By following a few precautionary measures, can keep you safe while looking scary. headtopics.com

Hailey Bieber's Sexy Halloween Costume Inspired by Scary MovieHailey Bieber shares photos of her Halloween costume inspired by Scary Movie, portraying Carmen Electra in the iconic opening scene. She poses in white underwear and a lace bra, and also dresses as the actress in a white cardigan. She also poses with someone in a Ghostface costume attacking her.

Criticism Over Kim's Halloween DecorationsUsers express disapproval of Kim's Halloween decorations and suggest the money should have been donated instead. The timing of the display is deemed inappropriate.

