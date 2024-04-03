Illegal Cannabis Farm Uncovered in Warrington Now Helping Improve the Town

A huge illegal cannabis farm uncovered by police in Warrington is now actually helping to improve the town. Officers were called to Bridge Street at around 11am on Tuesday (April 2) and discovered the large grow in a former business premises. The building contained approximately 369 large cannabis plants. The farm was dismantled by police and and all of the drugs were sent for destruction. The discovery forms part of a wider investigation and enquiries are ongoing, Cheshire Constabulary said.

However, more than £6,000 worth of compost that was also recovered is now set to be donated to the local community. Instead of the compost and fertiliser being wasted, it has been donated to Warrington Borough Council who will use it in green spaces in the area, including in cemeteries and at school

