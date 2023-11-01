Ilford rappers found in scene of bloody carnage, jury told

Two rappers were fatally stabbed and shot repeatedly in what jurors were told was a scene of "bloody carnage".

Minutes after the attack in Henley Road, a white Mitsubishi Outlander, allegedly used by the attackers and containing a small pile of clothes, was set alight in nearby Ronnie Lane. Police and paramedics found a "scene of bloody carnage" when they arrived at the address a few minutes later, Mr Price said.

"A third young man, gravely wounded, had been left for dead. Though he sustained a gunshot wound which had passed through his head, he was to survive. "A fifth man was even more fortunate. Before the gunmen were able to force their way into the room, he had concealed himself between a bed and the wall. Almost miraculously, his presence there went undetected by the gunmen." headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Ilford nightclub stabbing: Three found guilty of killing Ricardo FullerTwo men are convicted of Ricardo Fuller's murder, while a third is found guilty of manslaughter. Read more ⮕

University of Cincinnati to lead NIH StrokeNet for next five yearsThe University of Cincinnati and UC Health have been renewed as the National Coordinating Center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) StrokeNet, which is the primary infrastructure for multicenter trials of stroke funded by NIH and the pipeline for new potential treatments for adults and children with stroke and those at risk for stroke. Read more ⮕

Prolific Kent shoplifter banned from stores including Tesco and Co-Op for five yearsJoseph Daniels faces jail if he ignores the ban, which was imposed after he stole from supermarkets in and around Maidstone. Read more ⮕

Leyland sculptor Stephanie Jane Matthews magnificently recreates Hibs Famous Five after visit from club directorA Leyland sculptor has spent three months bringing to life Hibernian's 1965 forward line of Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormond. Read more ⮕

Spectacular Five-Bed Terraced Home in WhittinghamThis hidden gem in Whittingham is on the market for £450,000 with Go Estate Agency. It features spacious lounges, a modern kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a ground floor bathroom with shower, a main bedroom with en suite, a garage, and a private enclosed garden. Read more ⮕

Strictly's Amanda Abbington breaks silence after show exit with five wordsAmanda Abbington broke her silence on her exit from Strictly Come Dancing after her short stint on the iconic programme last week, which she decided to bow out of Read more ⮕