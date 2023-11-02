Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in fault-filled match at WTA Finals

Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has beaten American Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals in Mexico.

The American world number three felt the pressure from her Polish opponent, double-faulting four times in a row during the second set on Wednesday in Cancun.Gauff could not mount the comeback as Swiatek secured the win 7-5 6-0 as she hopes to take back the world number one crown from Aryna Sabalenka.The win means she is the first female player to record 65 or more tour-level wins in back-to-back seasons in nearly two decades.

Swiatek is the only player to record 65 wins in 2023 with Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz with 64 and 63 wins respectively. She will take on Ons Jabeur in her final group match on Friday, Jabeur having beaten Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-3. headtopics.com

It was the first game between the pair since the Wimbledon final, Jabeur saving six of seven break points in the first set. Jabeur took the second set after she broke Vondrousova at 3-3 and again after holding serve to set up a crucial match against Swiatek.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek overcomes slow start to beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in CancunWorld number two Iga Swiatek beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 6-0 in her opening match at the WTA Finals in Cancun. Read more ⮕

Coco Gauff: US Open champion splits with coach Pere Riba but still working alongside Brad GilbertCoco Gauff has announced she has split with coach Pere Riba but the US Open champion is still working alongside renowned American coach Brad Gilbert. Read more ⮕

Coco Gauff ends partnership with coach RibaCoco Gauff has announced the end of her coaching partnership with Spaniard Riba after five months. Gauff achieved her first WTA Finals victory before confirming the split. Read more ⮕

Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Criticizes WTA FinalsMarketa Vondrousova expresses disappointment with the WTA Finals after losing her opening match to Iga Swiatek. She criticizes the stadium conditions and lack of interest from the WTA in player opinions. Read more ⮕

Substance beats style as Man City handed cruel lesson in EFL TrophyManchester City under-21s were at Bradford of League Two in the EFL Trophy, knowing defeat would knock them out of the competition. Read more ⮕

Best luxury beauty advent calendar 'beats Charlotte Tilbury and Space NK'A review of six of the priciest advent calendars has revealed which ones are worth splurging on this Christmas. Read more ⮕