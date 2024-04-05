IDF's Fatal Strike on Aid Convoy Raises Ethical Concerns

This wasn't an accident. It was no mistaken misfire. The IDF cell tracking the vehicles fired lethal precision guided missiles into each car, one after the other. Through blurred night-time surveillance footage, they saw what they thought was a man carrying a gun and assumed he was a Hamas fighter. They then assumed everyone else travelling in the vehicles were also Hamas. There was no evidence for this. They kept firing because they saw passengers still alive.
The basic failure to pass details of the aid convoy down the chain of command is a damning slur on a military that thinks of itself as being one of the best in the world. The decision to launch airstrikes with the intent of killing people, based on unsound evidence, raises deeply troubling questions of ethics in comba
