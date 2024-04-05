Iconic Broadway Musical Chicago Comes to Liverpool's Empire Theatre

Iconic Broadway musical Chicago is making its way to Liverpool 's Empire Theatre . Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and it's bringing all of the camp razzle-dazzle to Liverpool with extended dates just announced. Set amid the decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart , a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloid

Chicago Broadway Musical Liverpool Empire Theatre 1920S Roxie Hart Murder Conviction Criminal Lawyer

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broadway smash Chicago coming to Liverpool's Empire theatreTickets are on sale April 5

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Graham Norton to Perform at Liverpool EmpireThe Liverpool's Empire has revealed that Graham Norton will be heading to the theatre this year. Branding the announcement as "breaking news" on their social media pages, a spokesperson for the Empire said: "The nation’s favourite talk show host and author is coming to the Empire to celebrate the publication of his latest book, Frankie." The BBC star revealed that tickets for the show go on sale today on Friday, March 22. Graham will discuss his new book, share hilarious stories from his star studded TV show and also answer audience questions during An Evening With Graham Norton. His tour is heading across the country in September 2024, visiting London, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Ipswich and more.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

John Bishop announces Liverpool Empire showTickets for the Back At It comedy tour go on sale this week

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'I’m delighted' John Bishop announces Liverpool Empire showTickets for the Back At It comedy tour go on sale this week

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Audiences jump out of their seats at Liverpool EmpireTerrified theatre fans were in for a ghostly treat as thriller play 2:22 A Ghost Story took over the Liverpool Empire

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »