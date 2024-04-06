Iconic British Pop Star Lulu Announces Farewell Tour After 60-Year Career

Iconic British pop star Lulu has made the heartfelt decision to retire from touring after an illustrious 60 year career in music. The renowned singer, best known for her hit Boom-Bang-a-Bang, will embark on her final tour in April, culminating in a momentous performance at the London Palladium on April 17.

Speaking candidly to Gyles Brandreth on his Rosebud podcast, Lulu, 75, revealed the news, expressing: 'This is actually - I’m announcing it for the first time now - this is my farewell tour, with family and friends.' Reflecting on her decision, she shared: 'Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling - it was successful, it went well - but you need an army to be a success in your career these days. And I felt unsupported. But then I turned 75, and I thought, 'You know what, I want to carry on working, but I want to do it a different way'.' Lulu elaborated on becoming a 'different person' who is 'not afraid to be vulnerable'

Lulu British Pop Star Farewell Tour Retirement Music

