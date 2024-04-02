Iconic British motor on the verge of extinction

AN iconic British motor that is a "niche within a niche" is in danger of becoming extinct - with only a few hundred remaining. The Clubvan was the light cargo van version of the Mini Clubman and was in production between 2012 and 2014. Autocar described it as a "cute throwback" to the Minivans of the 1960s, but useless as a load carrier. It said: "A fine example of a vehicle that sits in a niche within a niche, this is the BMW Group’s one and only car-derived van. And it’s rare.

" The car was introduced with Mini citing the popularity of the Mini Van in the sixties that sold over half a million motors. In the Clubvan, the back seats have been removed and vinyl has been placed across the back windows to give the car the 'man with a van' look. SUN readers can win a stunning VW Tiguan R + £10k or £40k cash alternative from just 89p with our discount code this wee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atari 400 Mini review: A timely reminder not all iconic computer design is by AppleAtari's niche retro computer expertly gets the mini console treatment.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Queen Camilla's inner circle from King Charles' less-known cousin to iconic British starsHer Majesty has a number of famous friends

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Iconic British brand Ted Baker beloved by celebrities from Holly Willoughby to Amal Clooney 'calls...High streets across the UK have been left eerily quiet, Video shows Hampshire and Oxfordshire high streets eerily quieter than normal.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Iconic British brand Ted Baker beloved by celebrities from Holly Willoughby to Amal Clooney 'calls...High streets across the UK have been left eerily quiet, Video shows Hampshire and Oxfordshire high streets eerily quieter than normal.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

'Iconic' Australian biscuit similar to popular British snack launches in the UKThe biscuits have been likened to the British Penguin biscuit

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The Antler 'must-have' cabin case that is perfect for easyJet and Jet2The iconic British luggage brand is serving up big discounts across the range

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »