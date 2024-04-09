Ichiban Opens New Sushi Cafe, Ichigo, in the City

Ichiban has announced the opening of its new sushi cafe , Ichigo , on 50 Queen Street in the city. The Japanese eatery will now offer a wider selection of sushi and hot food items such as katsu curries .

Ichiban Sushi Cafe Ichigo Opening Wider Selection Hot Food Katsu Curries

