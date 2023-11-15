Iceland volcano eruption brings back memories of 2010 chaos

As Iceland braces itself for a potentially devastating eruption, memories of the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull volcano that brought European air travel to a standstill are springing to mind. The eruption, which began causing trouble on April 14, sent a vast plume of ash soaring into the sky six miles high. Winds spread the ash across much of northern Europe, grounding planes that could not fly through the dusty atmosphere, leading to the largest air-traffic shutdown since World War Two.

The disruption lasted more than a week, leaving around 10 million travellers unable to get to or from their destination

