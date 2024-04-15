Iceland Relaunches Garlic and Herb Marinated King Prawns to Excited Customers

Iceland is receiving appreciation from excited customers for "finally" relaunching a much-missed favourite into their freezers. Noted for its wide range of popular items spanning from baked items to pizza and desserts, shoppers are keen to snap up this "new" old item.

The supermarket's website is abuzz with positive feedback as Iceland brings back its Garlic and Herb Marinated King Prawns. The 240g pack, priced at £4 or £3.34 if purchased as part of the retailer's three for £10 deal, has impressively racked up a five-star average rating online. A satisfied customer exclaimed: "Really pleased to see these back in the shop. Great taste and easy to cook," while another shouted praise saying: "Thank you for finally bringing these back! Loads of prawns and full of flavour, great value for money."Further reviews included comments like: "We are trying to eat well and lose weight! The aroma as they were cooking was out of this world! They tasted absolutely fantastic! We had them with pasta and salad.

Other recent products by Iceland have also sparked conversations among shoppers. Enthusiasm surrounds the brand's colossal pigs in blankets measuring a foot long each, dubbed Twisted 2 XXL Footlong Pigs in Blankets.

