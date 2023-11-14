Iceland Prepares for Possible Volcanic Eruption

Iceland is bracing itself for a volcanic eruption in the coming days. If there is an eruption, there could be significant damage to local infrastructure and a release of toxic fumes. Since late October, the region surrounding Reykjavik has been experiencing an increase in earthquake activity due to an underground river of magma. The impact of an eruption on the country and aviation will depend on where the magma breaches the surface.

Grindavik town has already been evacuated due to the risk of 'fire fountains' and noxious gases

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots artist in Iceland fears 'homes will be lost' as volcanic eruption loomsCaitlin McLean, from Scotland, was visiting her boyfriend, Gisli Gunnarsson, in Grindavik when they were forced to flee his home at midnight on Friday.

SKYNEWS: Iceland Braces for Volcanic Eruption as Town Evacuates Iceland is preparing for a volcanic eruption after earthquakes and evidence of magma flow. The town of Grindavik has been ordered to evacuate due to the risk of destruction by lava flows. The Reykjanes Peninsula is at considerable risk, and an eruption is highly likely in the coming days.

SKYNEWS: Iceland volcano: How big could eruption be and will it produce another huge ash cloud?As Iceland braces for another volcanic eruption , we hear from experts about what the event is likely to be like and if it will replicate the disruption caused by Eyjafjallajokull in 2010.

