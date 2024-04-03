Iceland Confirms Release Date for New Limited Edition Prime Hydration Flavour

Iceland has confirmed the release date for a new limited edition Prime Hydration flavour - and it costs £2. The supermarket will be stocking the eagerly awaited strawberry and banana flavour, joining the already popular range of Prime drinks. The drink by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI caused quite a stir when it appeared in UK stores at the end of 2022.

Supermarkets saw long queues and stocks sold out in seconds, as young fans of the internet sensations were eager to get their hands on the hotly anticipated hydration drink. The demand hasn't stopped, with Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Asda and Sainsbury's also selling Prime. The drink is 10 per cent coconut water and contains electrolytes and B vitamins. It has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle. The new limited edition flavour will be available in-store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse across the country

