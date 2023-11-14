Iceland Braces for Volcanic Eruption as Town Evacuates

Iceland is bracing for a volcanic eruption in the coming days after a series of earthquakes and evidence of hot magma flowing quickly underground. The fishing town of Grindavik, home to 3,000 people, has been ordered to evacuate amid concerns it could be destroyed by lava flows. Sky News takes a look at some of the key questions about the volcano and what could happen if there is an eruption.

Where is the volcano? The Icelandic Meteorological Office has said there is a 'considerable' risk of an eruption on or just off the Reykjanes Peninsula. Located southwest of the capital Reykjavik, the peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hotspot. The town of Grindavik is very close to a new 15km (9 miles) fracture that has opened up, prompting the evacuation. Will there be an eruption? Even though earthquake activity has died down a little, an eruption in the next few days is still 'highly likely', according to Bill McGuire, professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at University College Londo

