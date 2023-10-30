Ice Hockey Star's Fiancée Pays Tribute After Tragic Accident

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The fiancée of the ice hockey star who died from a freak accident has paid tribute to her 'sweet, sweet angel' today, saying: 'I'll miss you forever and love you always.' The 29-year-old briefly stood up, bleeding profusely on to the ice, before collapsing again during the game in Sheffield. He received immediate medical attention, with CPR performed on the ice, and was taken to hospital but could not be saved. Now, his girlfriend Ryan Wolfe has paid tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of him and saying: 'My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always.' And fans have rallied around the 'absolutely distraught' player Matt Petgrave who killed him with his boot blade in front of thousands of horrified spectators. Ryan Wolfe and Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, at a family wedding in June 2022 Adam Johnson and Ryan Wolfe, pictured in July 2022, had become engaged over the summer The tribute posted by his Ryan Wolfe, fiancée of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson Minnesota-born Johnson and Miss Wolfe had become engaged over the summer and lived together in England, his former college teammate Riley Tufte told The Athleti

