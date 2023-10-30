Ice hockey star's fiancée pays touching tribute after tragic death

Adam Johnson's fiancée has given a moving tribute to the ice hockey star after he died in a tragic accident over the weekend. Ryan Wolfe said she would miss the 29-year-old 'forever' after he sustained a fatal slash to the neck caused by an ice hockey skate.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night as Nottingham Panthers played against Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup. Ryan reportedly rushed to be close to him and prayed he would be alright after the incident before her worst fears were realised.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, he said: "My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always." The couple are understood to have become engaged over the summer and lived together in England, according to the Sun. A short statement was posted by Adam's aunty in the US following Saturday's tragedy, with Kari Johnson writing: "I lost half of my heart today. Love you always Munch." headtopics.com

Fans watching game were asked to leave Sheffield Arena shortly before 9pm on Saturday following the incident, which was later called a "major medical emergency". The Challenge Cup tie with Sheffield Steelers was abandoned after the collision on the ice during the match at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Medical officials were immediately called onto the ice after the player went down following a collision, the Mirror reports. Witnesses and journalists described how players from both sides formed a ring around the player and a screen was put up. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he later died. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for the Nottingham Panthers said: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after on-ice incidentAdam Johnson, an ice hockey player for Nottingham Panthers, has died after being seriously injured during a game at Sheffield Arena. The match was abandoned and fans were asked to leave. Johnson received treatment on the ice and players formed a protective ring around him. South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene and remained there. Johnson, who previously played for Pittsburgh Penguins and Malmo Redhawks, will be dearly missed by the club and his loved ones. Read more ⮕

American Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dies in Freak Accident29-year-old Adam Johnson tragically passed away after suffering a slashed neck during a game in Sheffield. Nottingham Panthers express their condolences to his family, friends, and fans, and remember him as an outstanding player and incredible person. Read more ⮕

UK Ice Hockey Club Mourns the Death of Player Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers express their condolences and sadness following the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a game. Players from both teams formed a protective ring around Johnson on the ice. The club thanks everyone who rushed to support him. Read more ⮕

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, a player for Nottingham Panthers, has tragically passed away after a freak accident during a game in Sheffield. The club expresses their deep sadness and sends condolences to Adam's family, friends, and fans. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Read more ⮕

Former NHL Player Adam Johnson Severely Injured in On-Ice CollisionAdam Johnson, a former NHL player, was severely injured in a collision during a game in Britain's top hockey league. A video clip shows Johnson colliding with an opposing player, resulting in a cut to his neck. The game was halted due to the injury, and fans were asked to leave the building. Johnson's current team, the Nottingham Panthers, has not provided an update on his condition. Read more ⮕

Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dies After Serious Injury in MatchAdam Johnson, a player for the Nottingham Panthers, has tragically passed away after suffering a serious injury during a match against the Sheffield Steelers. The Nottingham Panthers and the Elite Ice Hockey League express their condolences to Adam's family and teammates during this difficult time. Read more ⮕