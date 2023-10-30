Ice Hockey Player's Throat Cut by Opponent's Skate Blade

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The fiancée of the ice hockey star who died from a freak accident has paid tribute to her 'sweet, sweet angel' today, saying: 'I'll miss you forever and love you always.' Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson's throat was cut by an opponent's skate blade when they collided during a match against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday. The 29-year-old briefly stood up, bleeding profusely on to the ice, before collapsing again during the game in Sheffield. He received immediate medical attention, with CPR performed on the ice, and was taken to hospital but could not be saved. Now, his girlfriend Ryan Wolfe has paid tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of him and saying: 'My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always.' Fans have left a sea of flowers and tributes in Nottingham today, and it comes as: Supporters have rallied around 'distraught' Matt Petgrave who accidentally killed Johnson with his boot blade in front of 8,000 horrified spectators. After the incident, players formed a shield to hide what was happening from public vie

Police investigate death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, died after an incident at Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

Ice Hockey Star Injured in Game Between Nottingham and SheffieldAn ice hockey star has been horrifically hurt in a game between Nottingham and Sheffield as fans were told to leave the stadium due to a 'major medical emergency'. Paramedics were at the scene before the player was taken to hospital via ambulance. Horrified fans have taken to social media to share their horror at the accident. Read more ⮕

Ice Hockey Star Injured in Game Between Nottingham and SheffieldAn ice hockey star, Adam Johnson, is believed to have been injured in a game between Nottingham and Sheffield. The incident occurred during the match, and around 8,000 fans witnessed the collision. The game was quickly stopped, and screens were brought onto the pitch to protect the players involved. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called, and one man was taken to the hospital. Horrified fans have taken to social media to express their shock and concern for Adam Johnson. Read more ⮕

Tributes left at Motorpoint Arena after death of Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers star suffered a 'freak accident' in a game away to the Sheffield Steelers Read more ⮕

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson in Sheffield MatchThe ice hockey match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers was abandoned after Adam Johnson's injury. Johnson, 29, was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the ice as other players formed a ring around him. Protective screens were raised around Johnson as the 8,000-strong crowd left the arena. Johnson was later confirmed to have died. The Nottingham Panthers expressed their condolences and stated that everyone at the club is heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: More than £12,000 raised by ice hockey fans for family of Nottingham playerAdam Johnson died in a 'freak accident' on Saturday 28 October. Read more ⮕