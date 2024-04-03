Ice Cream Man Allegedly Makes Indecent Suggestions to Teenager

A Greater Manchester ice cream man allegedly made indecent suggestions to a teenager, a council hearing has heard. A town hall licensing panel rejected an application for street trading consent after they heard evidence from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) about an allegation from a 17-year-old who claimed the applicant told her he would ‘only give her an ice cream if she showed her boobs or nipple’. Further evidence was placed before the panel of the applicant’s ‘aggressive nature’.

The details of the application have been published by a council in its minutes of a licensing and environmental regulation committee meeting on March 5. READ MORE: 'Most wanted man' arrested at airport after 27 YEARS on the run The report gave further details of the alleged incident reported to police by the teenage gir

