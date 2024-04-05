Ian Wright 'fears' for Manchester United ahead of their clash with Liverpool

Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to give Manchester United a ‘good hiding’ at Old Trafford as they look to continue their march towards the Premier League title. Manchester United have twice frustrated Liverpool this season – knocking them out of the FA Cup less than a month ago and holding them to a goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the season.

But ex-Arsenal and England striker Wright ‘fears’ for United ahead of Sunday’s match and says they could be on the wrong end of a ‘good hiding’.

