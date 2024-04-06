Ian Wright expresses concern for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clash

Former striker Ian Wright says he worries for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool 's Premier League visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's men collapsed in the final minutes of a thrilling encounter with Chelsea on Thursday evening, whilst their next opponents consolidated their place at the top of the table with victory over Sheffield United.

That means recent form is on the visitors' side heading into the weekend, though only three weeks ago it was United that came out on top against their rivals in the FA Cup. But Wright has not minced his words with his thoughts on the upcoming meeting, fearing the worst for the home side as he warns of Liverpool's determination to stay ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City during the run-in

