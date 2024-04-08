Ian Wright agrees with Guardiola on Manchester City's busy schedule

Arsenal hero Ian Wright agrees with Pep Guardiola that Manchester City 's busy schedule could be a reason for their defensive lapses . City will play an average of a game every three days if they make it to the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

All Premier League teams, including Arsenal and Liverpool, have European football to contend with this week. City currently sit third in the Premier League table.

Ian Wright Pep Guardiola Manchester City Schedule Defensive Lapses Premier League

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ian Wright gives verdict on Klopp vs Guardiola debate as FFP may be factorArsenal legend Ian Wright has given his verdict on the debate over who has been the better manager between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - and says FFP charges could be the deciding factor

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ian Wright alludes to Guardiola comment as reason for Man City blip vs PalaceIan Wright concurred with Guardiola's assessment of Manchester City's defensive display against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ian Wright agrees with pundit on Manchester United's win vs EvertonManchester United returned to winning ways against Everton but Match of the Day pundits weren't impressed by the performance from Erik ten Hag's men

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ian Wright expresses concern for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clashFormer striker Ian Wright worries about Manchester United's chances against Liverpool in the upcoming Premier League match. He highlights Liverpool's recent form and determination to stay ahead of their rivals.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ian Wright 'fears' for Manchester United ahead of their clash with LiverpoolIan Wright has backed Liverpool to give Manchester United a ‘good hiding’ at Old Trafford as they look to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright agree on Cody Gakpo after Man United defeatLatest Liverpool news as Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright agree in the wake of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »