Ian Curtis fans can buy a piece of Mancunian history

The street artist behind one of Manchester's most recognised murals is to sell a print of the work at this year’s Manchester Art Fair.

AKSE P19 first created a mural of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis on the side of Port Street in the Northern Quarter in October 2020 as part of World Mental Health Day. The artwork quickly became a cultural landmark in the city, but was whitewashed last summer by advertisers promoting music by Aitch.

At the time, the Manchester rapper condemned the removal of the mural and said he was unaware of the decision, saying: “No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian."READ MORE: Aviva Studios is big, bold and brave. It's the building Manchester deserves headtopics.com

Last month, AKSE P19 recreated the Ian Curtis mural on the side of the Star & Garter venue on Fairfield Street, which is near to Piccadilly Station. The mural on the Grade II listed building was commissioned by Manchester music and mental health festival Headstock alongside Aitch's management company.

A rare, limited-edition print of the recreated mural is now set to go on sale next month at Manchester Art Fair, which is being held at Manchester Central. The event, taking place from November 17-19, will also sell prints from fellow local artists Liam Spencer and Ian Rayer-Smith to raise funds for mental health charity Shout 85258, Trussell Trust and Lancashire Wildlife Trust. headtopics.com

“AKSE’s murals are some of the most celebrated and cult works to be found on the streets of Manchester,” Sophie Helm, Managing Director of Manchester Art Fair, said. “We are proud to welcome him, Liam, and Ian to Manchester Art Fair and to provide a platform for the sale of these iconic and rare pieces of work to raise funds for these fantastic charities.”

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

The Mancunian Way: ‘I’ve kept my promise’Yousef Makki’s sister says family have ‘justice’ after four years PLUS Mental health hospital ordered to make improvements Read more ⮕

The Mancunian Way: View from the topThe suburban scheme causing anger PLUS Looking out from Manchester’s newest skyscraper Read more ⮕

Paedo who sexually abused three girls over 20 years ago jailed for three yearsWilliam Greer, 61, had been due to stand trial but changed his pleas to guilty. Read more ⮕

FREE BEER at one Greater Manchester pub this weekendIf you have a mate called Ian, they could be your ticket to a free drink Read more ⮕

Liverpool line-ups as Darwin Nunez gets nod and 19-year-old debutThe Reds go into this game boosted by the return of Cody Gakpo, while Curtis Jones returns following his three-game ban Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury chef to reopen Theatre Severn restaurant three years after last one closedA Shrewsbury chef is set to reopen the restaurant at Theatre Severn, more than three years since the last one closed. Read more ⮕