'I wouldn't change anything': Families share experience of living with Down's syndrome

Darren Renouf, 46, was diagnosed with the condition at six weeks old, with his shocked parents being told by doctors that he would struggle to go far in life.

His parents knew nothing about bringing up a child with this condition and were sent home with just a few pamphlets and a warning from their paediatrician that they would have to fight for Darren.Nevertheless, Betty and Adrian Renouf never held their son back and were committed to "bringing him up as a normal child", sending him to Cubs and Beavers and fighting the States to provide him with additional speech therapy.

At the age of 35, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, but despite his parents' concerns he doesn't let this stand in his way and self-manages his condition.Sarah Gaudion tells ITV News about her daughter, 10, called Maggie.Her mum, Sarah, is full of praise for the Jersey midwives who assisted during the birth, saying it was a positive experience. headtopics.com

She was the first pupil with the condition the school ever had, but it's been a success thanks, in part, to the strong bond she has with her teachers, and her love of reading. Maggie loves her teachers at St Martin's primary school who help her with reading which is one of her favourite hobbies.Sarah says it can be challenging for Maggie to access sports clubs and activities in the same way as other children.She also does horse riding once a week and takes pride in knowing each of the horses' names.

itvnews »

