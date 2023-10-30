I was in tears watching Spider-Man at Liverpool Philharmonic

I'd better get it out of the way immediately. I think Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most artistically innovative and accomplished pieces of storytelling Hollywood cinema has produced in the last five years.

When I heard that it was going to be shown with the soundtrack played by a live orchestra at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic I knew I wanted to see it. But I was wondering how on earth they were going to pull it off live.

Alright let's do this one last time. Miles Morales is a Brooklyn teenager struggling at a new school when he is bitten by a strange spider and starts developing superpowers which anyone who's been inside a cinema in the last 20 odd years will know much more about than him. headtopics.com

Certainly DJ Blakey earned his soloist credit on Sunday night with his bravura performance but we were well served by a skilled group of musicians who blended so perfectly with the eye-popping imagery projected over two acts.

Composer Daniel Pemberton has said he wanted to draw an audience who had never heard a live orchestra before but had heard scratching, or vice versa. I am sure he achieved that here, the crowd were rapt, clapping and hooting and so appreciative of what they had seen despite the tender years of many in the audience. headtopics.com

