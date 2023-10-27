I should hate Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou but I don’t. It’s weird and I don’t like it…

As a Rangers and Arsenal supporter, I should really, really dislike Ange Postecoglou. But I don’t. It’s a bizarre feeling. I hate that more than the man himself.

Before I get into it, there needs to be an explanation for supporting two football teams as it is frowned upon by many. Growing up in Scotland, I supported the same team as my father from a very young age: Rangers. But as with the majority of football fans from north of the border, I had a Premier League team. Watching Arsenal and in particular Thierry Henry, made me fully fall in love with the sport and thanks to the best player in Premier League history, Robert Pires, and Arsene Wenger, I signed up for two decades of pain.

Supporting two clubs is weird if they are from the same country (there is leeway for those who support their local team in the third tier or lower), but fans of a Premier League or Championship team have to realise – if they don’t know already – that most people have an English team. Whether you are Scottish, Tunisian, or Indonesian, you support an English team. That’s just how it is. headtopics.com

Arsenal have definitely taken over Rangers for me but I still watch the latter very often and whenever an Old Firm comes around I become obsessed and probably a little bit too passionate at times. Despite that, I don’t think it is fair to call myself a big Rangers fan. But the love is still there, which means the hatred of Celtic remains.

Anyone to play for them, anyone to manage them, I cannot stand. The mere mention of Scott Brown or Neil Lennon winds me up. Postecoglou is a likeable character but he still managed Celtic. He cannot be forgiven. And he had the nerve to go one further in the summer, joining Arsenal’s arch-rivals.Why is there no dartboard with his face on it in my flat? Why does Spurs playing well not bother me as much as it should? Even during the sufferball under Antonio Conte, I was more anxious and wary with the Italian at the helm. headtopics.com

