I need some Advice

The messages are that of flirty and talking about having a connection/feelings.I have confronted my husband and he was instantly apologetic and doesn’t know why they got close and says he doesn’t want to be with her but I’m so unsure what to believe.

Please don't let it eat you up. A dear friend of mine was in similar situation and she left her husband and later regretted it. but what i will say is DONT confront the other woman unless its really necessary - especially face to face - this happened to me a while ago - it didn't end well :(Unless you know the woman personally, why do you need to confront her? The only reason I'd be contacting her is to confirm whether or not anything further has gone on, if you are planning to stay with him.

If you did want to contact her then maybe it should be to thank her for not carrying through what evidently WAS quite progressive and for calling it off. You found out, he didn't tell you. Maybe message her saying that you appreciate she did the right thing and called it off but you're wondering if she could honestly tell you how far it went because understandably your trust is shaken right now.heyyy My opinion is completely different to the others .. Me personally would Have him remove her block and delete her and I would go through his whole account to see if he had been speaking with any one else .. headtopics.com

He’s shown you he is capable of keeping secrets, deceiving you and lying to you. There is no place for any of these in a loving relationship. It’s completely on him to show you he can be trusted again. Make him do the work and if he can’t or doesn’t, then you can make a more informed decision about your future.

I’d text her. Say your husband has told you and you’ve heard his side of the story but would she be willing to give hers to see if it matches up.You have a history together, a life and family.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Netmums »

The key advice Fernandes is sharing with Man United youngstersMan United captain Bruno Fernandes is passing on knowledge he learned from a legendary striker to the club's young talent. Read more ⮕

Doctor shares 'one simple' piece of advice to lose weightThe Dr explained a simple tip to try when attempting to lose weight Read more ⮕

Comedian Plans Tour Despite Surgeon's AdviceDespite her knee replacement surgery and her surgeon's advice, the award-winning comedian is determined to take her show to Australia and New Zealand in April. She explains that the knee surgeon has no understanding of the preparations for a tour, which were made a year in advance. Her knee injury, sustained during a TV show appearance in 2009, is detailed in her memoir. Despite it all, she appears happy and content. Read more ⮕

'You have one chance, be ready' - Xavi's advice to Guiu before debutIn a video lasting 57 seconds, Xavi gives advice to Guiu before his debut, emphasizing the importance of being prepared and making the most of the opportunity. Read more ⮕

'You have one chance, be ready' - Xavi's advice to Guiu before debutIn a video lasting 57 seconds, Xavi gives advice to Guiu before his debut, emphasizing the importance of being prepared and making the most of the opportunity. Read more ⮕

Marcus Rashford's advice to Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Man United vs Man CityRashford has already combined well with Hojlund this season and he hopes the Man Utd summer arrival will show his credentials vs Manchester City. Read more ⮕