i morning briefing: Who is being let out of Gaza?

It has been 25 days since the bombardment of Gaza began in retaliation for the horrific Hamas terror attack on Israel. While calls for a ceasefire or a humanitarian pause continue to grow, one glimmer of hope appeared yesterday, as hundreds of people were let out of the Gaza Strip. Among them were 76 injured Gazans – a tiny proportion of the estimated 22,000 injured people still inside the Palestinian enclave, where access to healthcare is severely limited.

Ministers face the threat of a judicial review from the rail industry and local councils if the Government pushes ahead with its plans to sell off land bought for HS2,. The Government has said it will soon start selling land that had been acquired under compulsory purchase orders in a move that will make it near impossible for any future administration to try and deliver the high speed line north of Birmingham.

Boris Johnson failed to tackle a “macho” culture of misogyny, bullying and lack of diversity inside Downing Street which hampered the government’s response to Covid. Helen MacNamara, who at the time was the most senior female civil servant in government, revealed how the official response to the virus was “contaminated by ego” in which women in No10 were talked over or sidelined by men taking part in a “superhero bunfight”. headtopics.com

Josh Paul, a veteran US State Department official who oversaw the transfer of arms to partners and allies including Israel , had a draft resignation letter in his drawer for years “ready to pull out and sign the day I needed it”. That day came on 18 October, when he quit his job after 11 years,. Prosecutors say he precipitated the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, by stealing billions of dollars from customers, charges which he denies.

The ‘Mona Lisa of manuscripts’ — a 15th-century prayer book produced by numerous artists — is to be restored after undergoing a high-tech analysis before an exhibition in 2025. “The restoration must give the manuscript back its splendour” the Musée Condé in the Château de ChantillyMy colleagues in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital have witnessed sheer horror – and they’re running out of time.Johnson liked to claim that he got “the big calls right” during Covid. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

LGBTQ+ Palestinians Share Heartbreaking Messages Amid Gaza BombingsLGBTQ+ Palestinians in Gaza are using the Queering the Map platform to say goodbye to their destroyed homes and areas as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Reports - dozens killed in blast at refugee camp in GazaThe director of a hospital in Gaza has told Sky News there have been deaths after a blast at a refugee camp in the north - and the region's interior ministry says a number of airstrikes have hit apartment blocks in the camp. Read more ⮕

Hundreds of trapped Brits to flee Gaza as border opens for first time since attacks500 foreign passport holders are set to flee Gaza today as Israel continues its ground invasion into the besieged enclave. British citizens will be among those fleeing across the Rafah border to Egypt, which has been mostly closed since the war broke out but opened this morning. Read more ⮕

Hundreds to take part in peaceful protest in George Square calling for Gaza ceasefireParents for Palestine Glasgow have organised a peaceful protest that will see hundreds of cuddly toys left in George Square to commemorate the children who been killed in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire on Glasgow George SquareHundreds of people gathered in Glasgow city centre today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and commemorate children who were killed in the war. Read more ⮕

Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire on Glasgow George SquareHundreds of people gathered in Glasgow city centre today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and commemorate children who were killed in the war. Read more ⮕