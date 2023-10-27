'I might have been illegal myself!' - Drivers weigh in on US GP plank checks controversy

With two of the four cars checked after the US GP proving to be illegal, should more of the classified cars have had their plank examined?

Leclerc and Hamilton, as well as Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, were the four cars pulled aside as the stewards examined a car from each of the top four teams in the race. With two of the four cars proving to have excessive plank wear, it prompted plenty of pundit and fan reaction that more of the cars should have been checked.

Race winner Max Verstappen, whose car was confirmed legal, said Red Bull had run their cars a little too high in a bid to ensure safety. “Sometimes it can catch you out. From our side, we did run the car a little bit too high, just to be safe. Definitely, that cost a bit of performance. We know that, when we drop the car, you go faster. If you go below the limits, you go even faster.” headtopics.com

“There are a couple of things that we could do to improve what’s happened in Austin, I think, starting with the sprint weekend where we only got one FP1 session on such a track,” he said. “Probably we can improve that process and give us more time to readjust if needed. I just remember my karting days when all top three cars were always checked. Whenever you finished on the podium, there would be checks every single time and then, on top of that, there would be random checks running down the order.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, whose car was the other one of the two confirmed legal, was reluctant to speak out on the subject, initially saying he didn’t want to say anything, but said more of the grid should have had their cars checked.“It’s more teams, I guess. If one team has one car, it’s unlikely that two cars are that different. If one car is illegal, then a high chance that the other car is but it’s the way it went. The stewards did their job, which was a good thing. headtopics.com

Read more:

Planet_F1 »

Lewis Hamilton claims many more cars were illegal at United States Grand PrixThe Mercedes driver and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were punished for identical breaches. Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton claims many more cars were illegal at United States Grand PrixThe Mercedes driver and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were punished for identical breaches. Read more ⮕

F1: Red Bull hire bodyguards for Max Verstappen for Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen was booed by fans at the last race in the USA. Read more ⮕

How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Live stream for freeThis is how to watch the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on October 27-29 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Mexico City Grand Prix start times below. Read more ⮕

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix shares new details of spectacular opening ceremonyThe F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature a sensational opening ceremony. Read more ⮕

18-year-old Brit Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut at Mexican Grand PrixIs this the next Lewis Hamilton? Read more ⮕