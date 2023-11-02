I’m only going to have sober sex – even one drink can ruin it

Here’s a question for you, how drunk is too drunk to have sex? Hopefully, everyone reading this will agree that there is such a thing as “too drunk”, which is good, becausecannot be given if someone is “incapacitated through drink”. Even if it wasn’t illegal (which, again, it is), it is clearly and indisputably immoral to have sex with someone who is too plastered to know what they are doing. Surely, we can all agree on that. Good. Now lets ponder how drinking changes sex a little more.

Your judgement is altered by even a small amount of alcohol. You know this. You do not have to be paralytic in order to start making questionable choices, so just how drunk is “too drunk” for sex? I have spent a long time thinking about this because I worked around drunk people for years. I supported myself throughout my postgraduate studies by working in very busy city centre bars around Leeds. From the age of 18 until I was almost in my thirties, I was pulling pints and shaking cocktails until 5am every single weekend. I have seen drunk people. I have seen them slightly merry, and I have seen them shit themselves in the street and be taken away by the paramedics.

It is! We often think of alcohol as an aphrodisiac that will get us in the mood. It will certainly lower your inhibitions, but that doesn’t mean you will be able to deliver the goods. Sex when you are bevvied up is sloppy, fumbling, and cack-handed. Your fine motor skills are off. You can’t react as quickly, and you certainly can’t read your partner’s cues as effectively as you can when you are sober. That’s just a fact. headtopics.com

And it’s not just that your motor skills and dexterity go out the window – alcohol significantly increases the likelihood of sexual dysfunction. Brewer’s droop, or whisky d**k (AKA erectile dysfunction), go together with alcohol like vomit and sawdust. Not only does booze reduce levels of testosterone but it is a depressant that interferes with the central nervous system. Messages between the brain and the penis go awry when alcohol is involved, which is why.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Friends creator says Matthew Perry 'happy and sober' before deathMarta Kauffman said the star was in a good place in the weeks before his death, which was why it seemed so unfair Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry was 'happy, sober and in a good place' shortly before his deathFriends creator Marta Kauffman spoke to the actor just two weeks before he died Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry was happy and sober shortly before his death says Friends creatorMarta Kauffman said she spoke to the actor just two weeks before he died. Read more ⮕

Robbie Williams discusses going through 'manopause'The singer and former Take That star spent years partying when he was younger Read more ⮕

Public meeting going ahead this week to update town on Bridgnorth Cliff RailwayBridgnorth Town Council will hold a public meeting this week to provide an update on the progress being made at the town's stricken cliff railway. Read more ⮕

Robbie Williams to get Turkey Teeth after going through 'manopause'The star is planing plastic surgery after 'male menopause' took a toll on his health - and sex life Read more ⮕