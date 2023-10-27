‘I’m grateful that he’s here’ - Ryan Lowe grateful to see PNE striker recovering after A6 Crash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is relieved to see Finlay Cross-Adair on the road to recovery, after his road traffic incident. The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month, following a crash on the A6 near Lancaster. The centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with boyhood club PNE last December, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters - who cut him free before Cross-Adair was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

PNE confirmed the news in a club update this week, with Cross-Adair having been in a stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. It’s now the road to recovery for the striker, who underwent surgery on his wrist. 'He's out and is recovering well,' Lowe told the Lancashire Post. 'He's obviously lost a little bit of weight and whatnot, but his wounds are all healing.

