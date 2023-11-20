I'm A Celebrity: Huge shake-up to format as contestants thrown into the deep end

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here fans were met with a huge shake-up to the usual format minutes into the first episode of the series on Sunday. Viewers were not only treated with an extra-long episode, but with an unusual extra element. Instead of being welcomed on lavish speed boats with champagne to meet the other celebrities, three contestants were thrown straight into the deep end.
Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose were driven and dropped off separately in the Australian outback - for the first time in history. Ant McPartlin told viewers: 'In case you're not familiar it's a barren, deeply hostile, environment that's barely fit for humans.' It's back! I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here fans were met with a huge shake-up to the usual format minutes into its first episode of the series on Sunday Exciting: Viewers were not only treated with an extra-long episode, but with an unusual extra element While Declan Donnelly added: 'Imagine Sunderland, but hotte
