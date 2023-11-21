I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Returns

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back. You may be none the wiser since someone could have easily mistaken Sunday night's 90-minute episode for a re-run of the 2022 premiere. We could have watched The Lion King in that time, with minutes to spare: a whole 88 minutes in the wilderness, with the added bonus that Nigel Farage isn't in it.We met the first famous-ish faces and then it was down to I'm a Celebrity bread and butter: the challenges.

Once again, we saw a fleet of choppers cut a path down the Gold Coast skies, each containing a celebrity who tried their best to emulate the emotions of surprise and shock as they approached the skyscrapers along the shoreline.The First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix said: 'I have no idea what will happen now.' Maybe he has never seen the show, because we knew exactly what was going to happen now: they were going to land and emerge atop what looked like the exact same Gold Coast high rise as in previous years for another iteration of the Walk the Plank challeng





