I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2023 Line-Up Confirmed

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is returning with its 2023 series. The official line-up includes Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Sam Thompson, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold, and Nick Pickard. The show will be hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, premiering on November 19 and airing every night until December 10.

