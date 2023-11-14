I’m A Celebrity 2023 line-up officially revealed

It’s official – we now have the 2023 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up. There have been months of speculation ahead of the upcoming series, but now the wait is over with just one week to go until the new batch of camp mates enter the jungle, and we know exactly who will be heading into the jungle.

This year, the lineup ranges from Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, JLS singer Marvin Humes and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to This Morning host Josie Gibson, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold. We’ve also been treated to a first look at the gang in their jungle gear, ready to take on the Bushtucker Trials and navigate the camp politic

