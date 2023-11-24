I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix bond after 'Dadgate'

I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix finally bonded after 'Dadgate' as they were teamed up for a trial on Wednesday. The influencer, 26, has been at loggerheads with The First Dates star, 51, after claiming to been ‘disrespected’ when he said he was old enough to be her father. The YouTuber took offence because her own parents had died and so refused to speak or look at the French TV personality or even eat the food he cooked in camp.

However things appeared to thaw between the pair, despite Fred previously apologising, after beating Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard in a basketball challenge. Gushing Nella branded her former nemesis 'Michael Jordan' for his skills and they even shared a congratulatory hand hug, however viewers were convinced show producers hade secretly intervened behind the scene





