I'm A Celeb's Danielle Harold and Pete Wicks Share a Kiss After Show

I'm A Celeb's Danielle Harold cosies up to Pete Wicks as pair kiss after show. I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Danielle Harold has been spotted getting close to TOWIE star Pete Wicks after the final as the pair even shared a cheeky kiss. Pete Wicks has explained why his face appeared to be swollen at the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! final, after fans shared their concerns on social media.





OK_Magazine » / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold arrives in Brisbane for I'm A CelebrityEastEnders actress Danielle Harold is the sixth star to land in Brisbane Airport ahead of this year's I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! She expresses excitement about the trip and mentions surfing with Nigel Farage.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold take on jaw-dropping challenge in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold participate in a high-flying challenge in the popular TV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! They attempt to walk along a pole on top of a building 100 meters high while unfurling a flag.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

The Dominance of Pete Sampras in TennisA look at the career of Pete Sampras, one of the most dominant tennis players in history, who won 14 Grand Slam titles and set records with his fast serve.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Pete Doherty reveals why his feelings towards Kate Moss changedPete Doherty opens up about his changed feelings towards Kate Moss and reveals the reason behind it.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât recall difficult period in The Libertines' historyThe Libertines's Pete Doherty and bandmate Carl Barât discuss a challenging time in the band's past, with Pete's drug addiction leading to his exclusion from the group.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Pete Doherty's emotional interview with Louis Theroux hailed as 'best ever'Pete Doherty wins praise from BBC viewers for his 'fascinating, authentic and unpretentious' interview with Louis Theroux as they praise the unlikely pair's connection: 'Just wonderful chemistry'

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »