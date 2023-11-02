‘I’ll go to my grave with this memory of today’: Bob Knight finally came home to Indiana, surrounded by his guys

(Editor’s note: Bob Knight .) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Finally, the cold war between Bob Knight and Indiana University was over. Finally, 20 years after his controversial and inglorious firing in 2000, Knight took a giant step toward reconciliation with the program he led and loved, walking haltingly onto the Assembly Hall court Saturday, helped by former players Steve Green, Quinn Buckner, Scott May and his son Pat.

At the start of halftime, public-address announcer Chuck Crabb introduced scores of former players from the Knight era, the loudest cheers being saved for Thomas and 1987 NCAA Tournament hero Keith Smart. That was followed by a video celebrating Knight’s remarkable IU career. Then, on the big screen at midcourt, the fans could see Knight walking through the bowels of Assembly Hall.

