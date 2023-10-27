'I know Liverpool wanted' - Wataru Endo responds to transfer criticism

Wataru Endo admits he understood the surprise when he joined Liverpool from Stuttgart in August, but insists he doesn't care about any criticism of the deal.

After missing out on the two defensive midfielders, Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke turned their attention to Endo from Stuttgart as the Japan captain moved for around £16m just days before the home visit from Bournemouth on August 12.ANALYSIS: Wataru Endo concern eased as Bayern Munich look foolish

Endo, though, insists he is not concerned by those who questioned the deal too much after he scored his first Reds goal in Thursday's 5-1 hammering of Toulouse in the Europa League. "And if I play well, it's a good sign. Not only today, my performances are getting better and better and I can see it improving more so I just try to do my job every game." headtopics.com

Mac Allister has so far been preferred as the most defensive midfielder in Klopp's tactical system in the Premier League with Endo starting just one game to date, away at Newcastle back in late August.

"I think we have very good midfielders, it's not only the four new players, we also have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, so many No.8 players. We also have sixes, Macca and I, Thiago Alcantara is injured but he will come back and Stefan Bajcetic is a No.6. We have very good midfielders. headtopics.com

"I didn't start many games in the Premier League yet so I don't see the difference . But at Newcastle, it was a very tough game and physically, the speed, everything is different between Europe and the league."

