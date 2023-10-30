I baked viral Biscoff apple crumble and it is pudding of the year

As soon as you've dug the big duvet out there's only really one thing to do when the temperatures start to fall - make an apple crumble. It's that staple autumn pudding, paired with ice cream, cream, custard, or anything really, and it's pretty much always sensational.

Quite understandably many chefs have tweaked the classic recipe, adding any fruit they can get their hands on to make the crumble a year-round treat. Then along came TikTok and all of a sudden the humble crumble was supercharged.

One way - possibly the best way - it's been supercharged has been the introduction of Biscoff, so, in the interests of encouraging my kids to eat more fruit I decided to give it a go. The recipe itself is about as simple as it gets, it just features a lot of Biscoff. headtopics.com

That's crumbled-up biscuits in the crumble as well as dollops of Biscoff spread in the apples themselves. Other than that it's not much different from your standard crumble. Ingredients Apple filling Crumble mix Method The verdict If you love crumble but for some inexplicable reason it's never been sweet enough for you then you will adore this. The recipe I used and adapted, courtesy of @ebony_andthreeboysx on TikTok, has been liked 12,000 times and is ideal for those with the sweetest tooth.

For me, you could easily leave the dollops of Biscoff spread off completely, because if you get a mouthful of that (and with 10 dollops you absolutely will get several) you will know about it. Not in a bad way, but with sugary apples, sugary crumble and Biscoff biscuits you probably don't need any more sweetness. headtopics.com

On that note, this isn't a massive portion type of pudding. My oldest son inhaled a large bowl and then spent 10 minutes saying he felt sick and was "too full". A small portion with ice cream is the perfect way to enjoy this dish, and it is a very nice dish.

