, now 28, was 5 years old, she was admitted into hospital in her hometown in Venezuela, to have a tonsillectomy — a routine procedure performed daily by doctors all over the world without issue.

But that day saw Paula’s life change forever. She suffered an injury in the motor cortex region of her brain, which controls the signals that direct the movements of your body. And after waking up from an induced coma a few weeks later, young Paula was completely quadriplegic. “I couldn't move any of my four extremities. I couldn't do much of anything,” Paula explains to HELLO!

Passed from one doctor to the next, Paula’s parents grew frustrated with the lack of care in Venezuela, and decided to move her to the US in the hope of finding answers. This turned out to be a good move. After many surgeries, Paula gained back the use of her arms and she was able to start elementary school by the time she was 6, albeit still restricted to a wheelchair as she still didn’t have full use of her legs. headtopics.com

It was when Paula reached high school that she first realized that she couldn’t let her disability define her, and she discovered that seeing the positives and appreciating the good parts of herself would help her live her best life.“All of my life, I’ve had comments like: Paula’s too pretty to be disabled; Paula doesn't walk well; Paula’s hips are uneven. But one day I decided to reverse the mindset and tell myself, I kind of think my limp is cute. I am disabled and sexy.

Paula’s acceptance of her disability is fuelled by courage and common sense. “I can't walk normally but I think once you accept it, you can see past so many things. I get that having a disability is not fun, but I think a thousand percent self-acceptance has helped. And it comes when you see the thing that you don't accept in a positive light.” headtopics.com

