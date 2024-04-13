Huw Edwards Takes Sanctuary in Wales Amidst Scandal

He vanished from our television screens nine months ago, and his photo portrait is no longer displayed in the atrium above the BBC's newsroom. But Huw Edwards has not disappeared entirely. The Mail understands the 62-year-old newsreader, who was suspended last July following allegations that a then-unnamed presenter had paid a young person 'more than £35,000' for sexually explicit images, has taken sanctuary in his beloved Wales and is being comforted in Carmarthenshire by his mother Aerona.
'Huw is now living in Wales, mostly with his mother,' a friend told this newspaper. 'It's just easier that way.' Edwards, who is still reportedly receiving his full £439,000 salary, had seemed more accomplished than ever in the months preceding his suspension, earning lavish plaudits for his commentary on Queen Elizabeth's funeral. There were even calls for him to be knighted. The Mail understands the 62-year-old newsreader has taken sanctuary in his beloved Wales and is being comforted in Carmarthenshire by his mother Aerona (pictured) Now back in Wales, Edwards is assured of help from the one woman who perhaps understands him best. Edwards pictured in South London Declaring that the idea 'embarrassed' him, Edwards prepared with trademark rigour for his role leading the BBC's coronation coverage. 'I'd be lying if I said I didn't practise in my own mind,' he explaine
