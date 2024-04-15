Hush Money Trial of Former US President Donald Trump Begins in New York City

The hush money trial of former US president Donald Trump is due to begin in New York City with jury selection .

Judge Juan M Merchan wrote in an April 8 filing: “The ultimate issue is whether the prospective jurors can assure us that they will set aside any personal feelings or biases and render a decision that is based on the evidence and the law.” Prosecutors say the payments to Mr Cohen were falsely logged as legal fees in order to cloak their actual purpose.

Such a scenario would have once seemed unthinkable to many Americans, even for a president whose tenure left a trail of shattered norms, including twice being impeached and acquitted by the US senate.

