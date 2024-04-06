Husband's Reaction to Justice Served in PC Sharon Beshenivsky's Murder Case

Ask PC Sharon Beshenivsky’s husband Paul how he feels now justice has finally been served for his wife’s shocking murder and his eyes darken. ‘If that’s what you want to call it,’ he says. It is nearly 19 years since his wife, the mother of three young children, was shot dead on duty by robbers in Bradford — on her daughter Lydia’s birthday.

Sharon, 38, who had been working as a police officer for just nine months, was patrolling the city centre with PC Teresa Milburn on November 18, 2005 when they answered a call to a robbery at a travel agency. Gunmen burst out of the shop, firing at both women at point-blank range. Sharon was fatally wounded and her fellow officer badly wounded. This week Piran Ditta Khan, the ringleader and last of the gang of seven men to stand trial, was found guilty of murder. Paul and Sharon on their wedding da

