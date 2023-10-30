Husband criticises shopping

when I get home my husband raises his voice and he sounds annoyed and says he won’t let me do the shopping again.im having pelvic spd pain as im 6.5 m pregnant and when he raises his voice I feel a sinking feeling and feel dizzy .holding up every item I bought and saying things to me like “why did you get this” then looking through the receipt

You also mentioned that your children have witnessed his behaviour too and this must be upsetting for them too. Do you feel that you are able to communicate well with him when things are calm or are you walking on egg shells trying to keep the peace wherever possible?

You also mentioned that your children have witnessed his behaviour too and this must be upsetting for them too. Do you feel that you are able to communicate well with him when things are calm or are you walking on egg shells trying to keep the peace wherever possible?

