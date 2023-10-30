Husband accused of killing wife and dumping body in river appears in court

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A husband accused of killing his 24-year-old wife, stuffing her body into a suitcase and dumping it in a river has appeared in court today. Aminan Rahman, 45, is accused of murdering Suma Begum in their home in Docklands, east London, on April 30. She has been missing since that date and her body has not yet been found. Prosecutors allege that Rahman put Ms Begum, dead or alive, into a large black suitcase in the early hours of April 30 before pushing it into the River Lea. Police continue to search for the suitcase. Wearing a grey prison issue tracksuit, Rahman sat with his arms folded when he appeared in court via video-link from HMP Belmarsh, aided by a Bengali interpreter. Rahman is yet to enter a plea to a charge of murder. The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft said a further hearing will take place before a High Court judge on January 15 next year. Rahman, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody. Rahman allegedly killed his wife at his home on Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets

