Hurst Green stabbing: Boy, 16, charged over attack

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over a stabbing which left a Surrey teenager seriously injured.The 17-year-old victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries and later discharged.

The arrested boy, who is from London but cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

