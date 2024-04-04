Hunt Carbon Disc Wheels Get Wider & Lighter with New Ratchet Hubs

Hunt wheels have given their best-selling Carbon Aero Disc road bike wheelset family a makeover, with wider internal widths, lighter rims, and more premium spec ratchet freehub internals. Now called simply Hunt Carbon Disc , you can pick from 30mm, 40mm & 50mm deep aero profiles with 22mm internal hooked tubeless beads for road and all-road riding. With complete wheelset weights from just 1408-1464g and prices under $1000€.
All-new, wider hooked tubeless rim profiles give the affordable aerodynamic Hunt Carbon Disc wheels line-up a solid refresh, coupled with an upgrade to fast ratchet hub internals. Hunt continues to push the aero optimization and unique rim & spoke material solutions in their top-tierFor under a grand you can get competitively light carbon road wheels with wide 22mm internal tubeless-ready beads and solid performing blunt-nosed aerodynamic rim shapes. Plus, a wide 30mm outside that smooths airflow over modern road and even narrow fast gravel tires, to
Hunt Carbon Disc Wheels Road Bike Wheelset Aero Profiles Tubeless Rims Ratchet Hubs
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »
Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »