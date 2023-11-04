Hundreds of dead fish found in Stockport park pond

'Hundreds' of dead fish have been found in a pond in a Stockport park but the problem is not due to pollution, the Environment Agency has said. The fish were spotted last week on Tuesday, October 24 in Bramhall Park when a foul stench started coming from the pond and around 200 of the animals appeared to be dead in the water. Nicky Todd regularly visits Bramhall Park and was worried by what she saw. She said: "I'd gone for a walk down there and there was a smell.

The gold bits stood out quite a bit and what we thought were leaves were actually dead silver fish, there were hundreds. READ MORE: Greater Manchester council gives update after primary school forced to close over risk of collapse "I've tried to get through to environmental health but the phone was just ringing for 30 minutes. Children will see this, kids are always there and school groups go there." Groups working in the park such as Sustainable Bramhall and Friends of Bramhall Park feared pollution could be the cause of the issue, but an investigation by the Environment Agency has suggested a different cause. The Environment Agency investigated the incident and said that predatory birds were spotted in the area which likely caused the issue. An Environment Agency Spokesperson said: "Officers attended reports of distressed fish at a pond in Bramhall Park, Stockport last week, Wednesday 25 Octobe

